LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,759 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

