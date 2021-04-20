Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,526 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $36.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

