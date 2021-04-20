Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,526 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $36.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

