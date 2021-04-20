LVW Advisors LLC Buys 277 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $463.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,734. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $474.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.21.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

