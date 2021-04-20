LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $616.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,933. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.61. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

