LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 13,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.92. 154,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. The stock has a market cap of $396.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

