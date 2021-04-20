LVW Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $105.79. 372,615 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

