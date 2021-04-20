LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

