LVW Advisors LLC Takes $868,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.04. 5,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,869. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

