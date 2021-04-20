MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce sales of $122.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported sales of $197.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $536.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

