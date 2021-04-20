MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Reaches $95.07 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $95.07 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00646040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 287,566,411 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

