Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 2,791 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 2.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

