Marketfield Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5,767.3% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

