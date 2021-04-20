Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.92 ($1.78).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 158.15 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.88.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

