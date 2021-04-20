Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sells 16,071 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MRVL opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $55.70.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.