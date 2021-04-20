Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sells 16,071 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MRVL opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

