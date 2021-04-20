MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 12,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,878. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. MasTec has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

