Master Contract Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,535.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $509,419.15 and $78,535.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.88 or 0.03947325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.