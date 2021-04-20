Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

MTCH opened at $146.00 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Match Group by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

