Maxim Group Raises Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $30.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Maxim Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

