Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

