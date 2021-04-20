McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFE. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

McAfee stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 1,347,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,782,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

