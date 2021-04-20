McAfee Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 20th (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.