Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

