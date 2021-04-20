Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

