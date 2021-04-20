Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

