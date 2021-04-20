Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,332,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

