Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube Sells 88,792 Shares

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MDLY stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Medley Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

