Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. 67,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

