Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

