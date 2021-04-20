Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Meggitt

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Analyst Recommendations for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit