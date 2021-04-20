Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$7.50 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

