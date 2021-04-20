Millan Catherine C. Mac Sells 2,200 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

