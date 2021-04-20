Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

