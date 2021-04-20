Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

