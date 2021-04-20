Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 37,647 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,647 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.