Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Gap Down to $81.59

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.59, but opened at $78.39. Minerals Technologies shares last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

