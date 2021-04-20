Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Gap Down to $81.59

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.59, but opened at $78.39. Minerals Technologies shares last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit