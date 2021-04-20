Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Volume Reaches $444,417.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.48 or 0.00015317 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $444,417.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,350,025 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

