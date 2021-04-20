Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Achieves $36.97 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $725.91 or 0.01280052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $216,454.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00271662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004480 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.65 or 0.00972780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00675191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,760.73 or 1.00091141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,926 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

