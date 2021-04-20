Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,055,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,660.9 days.
Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.20.
About Mitsubishi Motors
