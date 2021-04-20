Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,055,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,660.9 days.

Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

