Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 436,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,285,000. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up 1.4% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 3.38% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,262,000. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.