(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKGAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of (MKGAY) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

