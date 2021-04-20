Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
MOD opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of -142.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $16.33.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
