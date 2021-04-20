Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of -142.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

