Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.45) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.70. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

