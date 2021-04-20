Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $348.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $320.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $227.75 and a 12 month high of $324.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.