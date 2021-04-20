Morgan Stanley Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.60.

WMS stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

