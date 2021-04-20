Morgan Stanley Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Truist raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.