Morgan Stanley Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $123.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

