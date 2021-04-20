Morgan Stanley Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,914. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

