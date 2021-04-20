Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.
AEE stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90.
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.