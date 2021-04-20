Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AEE stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

