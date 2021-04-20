Morgan Stanley Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $40.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CGEM opened at $32.09 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

