Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 558,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

