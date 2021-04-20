Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
NYSE:GSK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 558,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
