Morguard North American (MRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.03 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

